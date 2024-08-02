BWS says customers can end water conservation

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply this afternoon said it is ending its water conservation request to customers in certain areas following the potential for rolling electrical outages.

BWS had asked customers from the leeward Coast up to Mililani and Kahala to do so Thursday even after Hawaiian Electric said it had averted rolling outages the previous night and did not anticipate any.

“Customers may return to their normal water usage,” said BWS in a 1 p.m. HNL.Info alert. “The BWS thanks customers in these areas for their cooperation and understanding. The request helped the BWS to reduce its water demand, which helped Hawaiian Electric avoid rolling outages due to an electrical plant shutdown.”

The possibility of rolling outages Wednesday night was initially announced due to the unexpected loss of power from Kalaeloa Partners but was averted due to the availability of additional generation resources at Kahe Power Plant.

Additionally, Hawaiian Electric said it did not anticipate the need for rolling outages Thursday.

On Thursday morning, there was an outage in the Makakilo area, impacting more than 3,000 customers, but it was not a Public Safety Power Shutoff, according to Hawaiian Electric. Power was restored to customers by Thursday afternoon.