Las Vegas Advisor: New casino planned at Jokers Wild site

After a bit of a lull in new-casino news, Boyd Gaming has announced that it will build a $100 million resort on the site it owns on Boulder Highway in Henderson that the Jokers Wild casino now occupies. The new casino will be called Cadence Crossing, in a nod to the nearby Cadence master-planned community. Construction will start later this year with an opening date expected in early 2026. The Jokers Wild casino will remain open until Cadence Crossing replaces it, then will be demolished.

Celine returning?: After her rousing and seemingly unencumbered performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, rumors are rampant that Celine Dion is poised for a return to live performing after a long medical-related absence. Media and gossip outlets are reporting that after months of negotiations, Dion and Resorts World are in the “final stages” of arranging a residency that will start in late 2024 or early 2025. Nothing is official.

Downtown nightclub: The nightclub Substance has opened downtown on the second floor of the Neonopolis complex. The 18,000-square-foot space is patterned after the big Strip-casino nightclubs, with DJs and a dance floor, but without the high prices and hassles.

Top pizza: The 2024 best-pizza-in-America list from the Italian-based “50 Top Pizza,” considered by many to be the most influential pizza ranking in the world, included two pizzerias from Las Vegas. Downtown’s Pizza Rock made the list at No. 28 and Double Zero Pie &Pub in Chinatown came in at No. 45.

Question: How much do casinos profit from the breakage on unredeemed slot vouchers?

Answer: Nevada casinos collected $24.4 million in unredeemed TITO (ticket-in ticket-out) vouchers in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024, down slightly from last year’s $25.8 million. The casinos keep 25% of that, with the balance going to the state.

