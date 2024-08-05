Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Bitcoin, ether hit multi-month lows amid recession worries

By Ankur Banerjee, Surbhi Misra, Amanda Cooper and Ira Iosebashvili / Reuters

Representation of the bitcoin cryptocurrency and a price chart are seen in this illustration in October 2023. Bitcoin and ether plunged today to multi-month lows as worries over a possible U.S. recession in the wake of soft data gripped financial markets and triggered a rush to safe-haven assets.

Representation of the bitcoin cryptocurrency and a price chart are seen in this illustration in October 2023. Bitcoin and ether plunged today to multi-month lows as worries over a possible U.S. recession in the wake of soft data gripped financial markets and triggered a rush to safe-haven assets.

Bitcoin and ether plunged today to multi-month lows as worries over a possible U.S. recession in the wake of soft data gripped financial markets and triggered a rush to safe-haven assets.

Crypto markets have gotten a boost this year after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved an exchange-traded fund to track the spot price of bitcoin and ether.

More recently, however, bitcoin has fallen alongside other assets including global equities in a broad selloff as investors fear a U.S. recession could be on the horizon, with rising geopolitical worries also weighing. It has lost over a third of its value since hitting a record high in March.

“It’s a big reminder that bitcoin and crypto in general are risk assets and sit at the pointy end of the risk spectrum,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

Bitcoin fell 13% from its close on Sunday to $51,560, heading for its largest one-day fall since November 2022 and its lowest since February. Ether slid 17% to its lowest since mid-January at $2,277.

Sycamore said bitcoin was testing trend channel support at the $54,000/$53,000 area and needed to hold there to “prevent further capitulation towards $48,000.”

Shares in crypto-related U.S. stocks listed in Frankfurt fell heavily in early trading today, with Coinbase down over 18%, while those in miners Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital were down 17.7% and 20%, respectively.

