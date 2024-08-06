2024 Election: Rick Blangiardi

Name on ballot:

Rick Blangiardi

Running for:

Honolulu mayor

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.rickblangiardi.com/

Current occupation:

Mayor, City and County of Honolulu

Age:

78

Previous job history:

Media Executive, Coach – College Football

Previous elected office, if any:

Mayor – starting January 2, 2021

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Oahu.

I have had the honor of serving as Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu for the last 3.5+ years and have assembled a team of hard-working public servants to tackle the toughest challenges facing our City and County. The job of being Mayor is, first and foremost, about problem solving and I have spent an entire professional career problem solving for companies in the media field. I am a people person and I value earned trust, accountability and transparency in government operations and I am proud to work alongside the hardworking men and women of the City and County of Honolulu.

What is the most pressing issue facing Oahu residents, and how would you address the problem?

The lack of Housing/Affordable Housing is a long-standing problem which, in light of current economic factors, is resulting in out-migration and a local population of residents being housing-burdened and living paycheck to paycheck. This is unacceptable and the City must and is rightly taking many steps to jump start new affordable housing projects across Oahu and in transit oriented communities. Lack of affordable housing is also related to Oahu’s homeless problem. While the homeless population on Oahu is less than one percent (1%) of our resident population, it is top of everyone’s mind. Without a Department of Health, the City must and is working hand-in-hand with Governor Green and the State of Hawaii to tackle Oahu’s homeless population and provide the necessary medical, mental health, counseling and supportive services necessary to transition the homeless off our streets into permanent supportive housing. With the acquisition of Waikiki Vista with 108 rooms and numerous parcels in Iwilei, we are creating the necessary spaces for the homeless to transition off the streets and, eventually, into permanent facilities. .

For affordable housing, we restarted the City’s private activity bond (PAB) issuance program after 23 years of no activity. We are also forming a department of housing and land management to drive execution of affordable housing projects in communities across Oahu. No longer will we allow housing to be primarily a state issue. The City has an important and critical role as well and we have made the construction of affordable housing a top priority of our administration.

What are the best ways for Honolulu to alleviate its homelessness crisis and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

As noted previously, for the first time, the City and County of Honolulu is working closely with the State of Hawaii to render treatment, counseling, and support services to help our homeless population transition off the streets of Honolulu. Without a Department of Health, the City must rely upon nonprofits and the State of Hawaii for funds for treatment and health services. Through our current partnership with the State, the City provides facilities along with on-street medical triage provide by the City’s C.O.R.E. program, where we intake individuals off the streets, assess their health, and help them transition to programs that will provide them the support services they need to live off the streets. The homeless challenge is extremely complex and our approach to collaborating and partnering with the State will optimize our ability to solve this problem in the long run.

What measures, if any, should city government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods?

Our administration has already taken aggressive steps to restrict short term vacation rentals (STVR) on Oahu and return our residential neighborhoods and residential homes to local residents for housing. We are currently acquiring new software and training our staff to enforce our STVR laws. We do recognize, however, that some locals occupy homes with STVRs and rely upon that income to exist. We are currently working on proposed amendments that will make sure our local residents are not unfairly prejudiced by the STVR laws we put in place to stop foreign investment and speculation in our housing inventory to the disadvantage of our locals.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make the Honolulu Police Department more transparent to the public?

I am a firm believer that transparency in government is important to restore trust and confidence in government. That applies to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) as well as all city departments. I have been working closely with HPD leadership to make sure that they communicate better with the public and make the public is aware of their comprehensive plans to enforce public safety. I also expect HPD to share non–privileged information with the public so that the public is aware of what our top City and County law enforcement agency is prioritizing in the interest of good public safety. Accountability applies to HPD just like it does to all of us.

Do you support capping the pay of Council members and removing them from process of approving their own pay raises?

Our administration supported the Councils recent decision to offer a Charter amendment to the voters, allowing them to cap pay increases to 5% annually and remove Council from having to approve their own salary increases. I believe this Charter amendment is a good proposal and will largely remove the politics from the current process, Helping to restore trust and confidence in government.

Has the city done enough to reduce the building permit backlog at the city Department of Planning and Permitting? What more could it do? Please explain.

Our administration has taken a committed, systemic approach to solving the problems in the Department of planning (DPP) and we are committed to Deliver these critical improvements through investments in people, processes and technology. We are currently working with the expert staff in DPP to install our new software and train our staff on how to more efficiently process, track, and issue building permits, consistent with the many codes and laws that govern permit applications. From top to bottom, we have worked to define standard operating procedures (SOPs), improve workflow processes, use artificial intelligence without replacing key staff members, raise salaries, train our employees, and do everything possible to restore DPP to a largely ministerial role with respect to permit applications. I am very proud to say that under the leadership of Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, she has made amazing strides in DPP, and we are already beginning to see permits processed in a more timely manner and new software provide transparency for building permit applicants. I am sure we could do more with unlimited staff and funds, but I promise you we have committed 100% of our resources and time to this effort as we understand the importance of DPP to the local economy.

Should the city continue to use Waimanalo Gulch Landfill in Leeward Oahu or find a new location? If you favor a new location, where?

The City and County of Honolulu has no choice, but to identify a new site for a municipal landfill. We are currently in that process, recognizing our obligation. Two major events made the challenge of siting a landfill more complex: First, the passage of Act 73, which requires a buffer zone between landfills and certain properties, like residential communities , hospitals, etc. Second, with the events of Red Hill, the Board of Water Supply (BWS), precluded siting a landfill over an aquifer. Those two events eliminate all possible sites that had previously been identified by the landfill advisory commission. We are going through the process to either amend Act 73 or seek relief from BWS based upon available technology, which promises to effectively render landfills safe over time. We understand the public’s concern with where a landfill is sited and we commit to do our absolute best to keep the public informed and allow the public to have maximum input. We have already made one commitment and we stand by that decision: We will not site Oahu’s next landfill on the west side. Siting Oahu‘s next landfill is a critical decision which must be made and our plan is to have a new site identified in 2025.

Do you support the continued construction of Honolulu’s rail system to Kakaako? Do you support extending the rail line to Ala Moana?

Our administration came in into office with a rail project that had been through much turmoil, including a budget $3.5 billion over our City’s financial capacity and the lack of federal funds since 2017. During my first campaign, I made a commitment to work with HART leadership, the HART Board and the City Council to right size this project and resume critical federal funding. I am pleased to say that in 2023, the FTA accepted our revised recovery plan and allowed us to construct rail through Kalihi, Chinatown the downtown urban core and into Kakaako. The FTA also committed to restore federal funding and that funding has, in fact, been restored. I am committed to working with HART, the City Council and the State of Hawaii to deliver a functional rail system to the transit riders and the taxpayers of the both the State of Hawaii and City and County of Honolulu. That is our obligation as government leaders overseeing a critical infrastructure project and we can do nothing less. Delivering a dysfunctional transit system that does not meet the needs of our people would be a failure, and I will not let that happen on my watch.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime in Honolulu? Should more police surveillance cameras be part of that effort?

Our residents deserve good public health and safety. This principle is inviolable. Of all our priorities, good public health and safety is always at the top of our list. To ensure we have the power to enforce public health and safety, we must fill our vacant positions within the Honolulu Police department. We currently have numerous programs underway to incentivize, recruiting, and hiring. Our police have been very effective at reducing crime and public health concerns in Chinatown and Waikiki and part of those initiatives include increased surveillance. In Chinatown, we plan 52 cameras that will cover every intersection. The purpose is never to spy upon our law abiding citizens or infringe upon their personal rights, but rather to make sure those who intend to violate our laws know that we have the ability to watch and hold them accountable for their conduct. I will never apologize for good public health and safety as we all have the right to live without fear in a peaceful, respectful society.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority will be to continue the good work our team started in our first term and deliver increased good public health and safety, more affordable housing units across the island, reduced homelessness in our public places and drive execution on the many projects we have in City, restoring trust and confidence in government.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am confident in my leadership skills and commit to always do my very best for the tax paying public.