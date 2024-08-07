Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui County issues evacuation order for Pukalani neighborhood due to wildfire

Today Last updated 4:42 p.m.

Maui Fire Department officials have issued an evacuation order for some residents of Pukalani in Upcountry after a flare up of a brush fire this afternoon.

The notice was issued at 3:20 p.m. and covers Akalani Loop and Kalialani Circle, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency. Maui police officers are going door-to-door in the affected area and evacuees are being directed to Pukalani Community Center, MEMA said.

“For the safety of the public, homes on Akalani Loop and Kalialani Circle are evacuated,” the notice said. “No other evacuations at this time. If you feel you and your family’s safety is impacted, you should evacuate now. Monitor radio, TV, and mobile devices for official information.”

At about 3:45 p.m., officials said firefighters were “slowly getting a handle on the fire. It is in a deep gulch with very steep access. Air 1 is making water drops to good effect.”

