Pedestrian, 49, dies after vehicle collision on Big Isle

Hawaii island police said a female pedestrian struck by a pickup truck earlier this week in Pahoa has died, marking the county’s 21st traffic fatality this year.

Police have identified her as Andrea-Gabrielle Miller, 49, of Pahoa.

Police said on Monday at 5:43 a.m., the driver of a 2022 Hyundai pickup truck heading west on Ainaloa Boulevard struck Miller, who was initially reported to be crossing the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old Pahoa man, was not injured.

Paramedics found Miller unresponsive at the scene and took her to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

At this time, police do not believe impairment or speed to be factors in this collision.

A police investigation is ongoing, with multiple witness reports.

Anyone with additional information should contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339 or Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police said this was the 21st traffic fatality for Hawaii County this year, compared to 10 at the same time last year.