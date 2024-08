Swipe or click to see more

Honolulu primary election voters drove, rode and walked to the official ballot drop box at Honolulu Hale on Thursday. Derek Turbin, left, and Phil Roque marked the occasion with a photo.

Swipe or click to see more

A voter drops off a ballot at the official ballot drop box at Honolulu Hale on Thursday.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii’s primary election comes to a close tonight after final ballots are cast at 7 p.m.

Turnout again is expected to be low, with no competitive statewide races, no election for governor or lieutenant governor, three county prosecutors who face zero competition and a Honolulu mayor’s race that could see Mayor Rick Blangiardi win outright if he receives 50% of the Hono­lulu vote plus one.

The most competitive race is for Hawaii County mayor, where incumbent Mitch Roth faces a surprisingly stiff challenge from six competitors.

On Oahu the only drama might come from the rematch between Speaker Scott Saiki and former Board of Education member Kim Coco Iwamoto for the House seat that represents parts of downtown, Ala Moana and Kakaako. In 2022, Saiki beat Iwamoto by only 161 votes, with 2,680 votes compared with 2,519 for Iwamoto. The outcome also will dictate whether Saiki retains control of the House or an Iwamoto victory ushers in new House leadership.

All registered voters in Hawaii received their ballots in late July, and thousands have dropped them off at voter services centers on each island. But many instead vote in person at the voter centers, where there are accessible voting devices and same-day registration is also accommodated.

Ballots need to be received, not postmarked, by the elections office by 7 p.m.

Despite Hawaii being an all-mail-in ballot state, voter turnout is typically low.

In the 2020 August primary, 407,190 votes were cast, and most — 401,716 — came in through mail-in ballots. The total dropped to 340,159 votes in the 2022 primary, with 330,837 cast through mail-in ballots.

The Office of Elections plans to release results after the polls are closed at 7 p.m., with an update at 10:30 p.m. The Election Day final report is released once all return envelopes have been signature-checked and processed at the counting center.

—

Voter service centers

Voter service centers provide accessible in-person voting, same-day voter registration and collection of voted ballots.

City and County of Honolulu

>> Honolulu Hale courtyard, 530 S. King St. (7 a.m.- 7 p.m. today)

>> Kapolei Hale, conference rooms A, B and C, 1000 Ulu­ohia St. (7 a.m.-7 p.m. today)

Places of deposit

Places of deposit are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the county Elections Division.

City and County of Honolulu

Open daily in accordance with park hours through 7 p.m. today.

>> Asing Community Park, 91-1450 Renton Road, Ewa Beach

>> Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park, 94-230 Paiwa St.

>> Connie Chun Aliamanu Neighborhood Park, 4259 Lawehana St.

>> Hauula Civic Center, 54-010 Kukuna Road

>> Hawaii Kai Park and Ride, 240 Keahole St.

>> Kailua District Park, 21 S. Kainalu Drive

>> Kalihi Valley District Park, 1911 Kamehameha IV Road

>> Kaneohe District Park, 45-660 Keaahala Road

>> Kanewai Community Park, 2695 Dole St.

>> Mililani Park and Ride, 95-1101 Ukuwai St.

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Park, 98-319 Kamehameha Highway, Aiea

>> Sunset Beach Recreation Center, 59-540 Kameha­meha Highway, Haleiwa

>> Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park, 4838 Kalanianaole Highway

>> Waianae District Park, 85-601 Farrington Highway

>> Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St.

>> Kapolei Hale, 1000 Uluohia St.