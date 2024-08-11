Man arrested in Waikiki for alleged theft and other charges

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Waikiki on suspicion of theft, and other charges after police allegedly found a firearm and narcotics in his fanny pack.

The man was arrested about 7:39 p.m at the intersection of Lewers and Lauula streets, according to a Honolulu Police Department booking log. He is in custody pending investigation, and faces charges for second-degree theft, place to keep pistol, place to keep ammunition, three counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, and violating a firearm prohibition law, according to an HPD highlight.