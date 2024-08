Maui firefighters battled a brush fire in Wailuku that broke out this afternoon and contained it by 4 p.m., according to county officials.

The fire in the area of Iao Stream and the Halekii Pihana Heiau was reported at about 3 p.m., officials said. Mop-up operations have started and Maui police are continuing to assist with traffic control. The public was asked to prepare for evacuations but those are no longer necessary.