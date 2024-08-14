Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Cause of Wahiawa house fire under investigation

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:50 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a single-story home in Wahiawa Tuesday morning.

At about 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the fire at 15 Kilea Place. Ten units with about 35 personnel responded.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 14 minutes, and fully extinguished it about 40 minutes later.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

HFD will investigate the fire’s origin, cause and estimated damage. An update will be provided once the investigation has been completed.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide