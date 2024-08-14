Cause of Wahiawa house fire under investigation

Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a single-story home in Wahiawa Tuesday morning.

At about 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the fire at 15 Kilea Place. Ten units with about 35 personnel responded.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 14 minutes, and fully extinguished it about 40 minutes later.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

HFD will investigate the fire’s origin, cause and estimated damage. An update will be provided once the investigation has been completed.