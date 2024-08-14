HFD airlifts distressed hiker, 24, from Nuuanu trail

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted a hiker in distress from near the popular Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu Tuesday afternoon.

HFD received a 911 call at 4:02 p.m. for the 24-year-old man who was reported to be in distress, and unable to hike to safety on his own. Five units with 14 personnel responded.

Firefighters reached the hiker’s location at 4:53 p.m. After a medical assessment, HFD decided to airlift the patient out via helicopter.

Care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at about 5:04 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

The Lulumahu Falls Trail has been among the top three hike rescue sites over the past three years, according to HFD, along with Diamond Head Summit Trail and Koko Crater Stairs.

HFD reminds hikers to assess their fitness levels and to match one’s ability and experience with the description of the trail.

“Be practical and realistic,” said HFD. “There are a wide variety of trails in Hawaii, so pick one that suits your level. Ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented, and muscle cramps.”