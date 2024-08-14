Oahu man, 25, indicted for murder in Waianae

An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rastan Brown-Castro, 25, on second-degree murder charges in the Aug. 6 shooting death of Cheylo Perkins-Chongtim, 31, at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor parking lot.

“The evidence shows the two men were involved in a verbal argument when Brown-Castro allegedly shot Perkins-Chongtim multiple times,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “We will continue to prosecute acts of gun violence to the fullest extent of the law.”

A conviction for murder in the second degree carries a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole.

In addition to the murder charge, Brown-Castro faces two firearms charges and two drug offenses.

Brown-Castro is currently being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.