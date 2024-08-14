Philippines cheers gold medallist gymnast Yulo in victory parade

MANILA >> More than a thousand Philippine supporters cheered for gymnast Carlos Yulo along Manila’s main avenue today after winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

Yulo, 24, won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic medal in gymnastics after topping the men’s floor exercise final at the 2024 Games. He won another gold medal a day later after soaring to the top of the podium in the men’s vault finals.

Yulo is only the second gold medallist of the Southeast Asian country and the first in the men’s category. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz struck gold in Tokyo three years ago.

Filipino fans filled the streets of Manila, chanting Yulo’s name as the victory parade of Philippine Olympians traversed the capital’s main avenue.

Jiva Gobaton, a 40-year-old employee of a recruitment agency who watched the parade, said the government must provide more support to Filipino athletes.

“For our people, our athletes, the government needs to provide more contribution so our athletes can win more awards,” Gobaton said.

Yulo’s twin gold medals earned him a slew of incentives, including at least 20 million Philippine pesos ($351,228.42) in cash bonus from the government, a fully furnished condominium in a financial district, a lifetime of free all-you-can-eat meals and free flights.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed the athletes on Tuesday night, handing out cash incentives and awards for representing the country. The Philippines won two gold and two bronze medials in Paris.