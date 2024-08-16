Tavares dominates as Central East Maui goes to 2-0 in LLWS

Evan Tavares dominated on the mound once again and Central East Maui had a three-run third inning in a 5-0 victory over Hinsdale, Ill., today at the Little League 12-U World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Tavares allowed two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings for Central East Maui (West). Kellen Takamura recorded the final two outs.

On Wednesday, Tavares allowed no hits and walked one over 2 1/3 innings in a 3-1 victory over Salem, N.H. (New England). All seven outs were recorded via the strikeout.

Central East Maui (2-0) will next play Henderson, Nev. (Mountain) on Monday at 9 a.m. Tavares, who threw 65 pitches today, will not be eligible to pitch in the game.

Central East Maui had three hits and five walks against Hinsdale (Great Lakes).

Central East Maui took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Kanon Nakama’s single, which scored Tavares.

The Valley Isle team went up 4-0 in the third on Jet Pontes’ bases-loaded walk, and two runs scored when Tavares’ hard grounder wasn’t handled by the shortstop.

Central East Maui extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth when Kamalei Leynes-Santos was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.