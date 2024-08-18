Las Vegas Advisor: Pedestrian bridges to Tropicana closed

There’s still almost three months to go before the implosion of the Tropicana towers, but the two pedestrian bridges leading to the site of the former casino have been closed to the public. From now until the end of the year, there will be no access to the bridges leading from the MGM and Excalibur to the Tropicana corner, though the intersection’s other two bridges (to New York-New York) remain open. Sidewalk access will be next to go sometime prior to the implosion window of Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.

Weddings: It’s big business in Vegas. A total of 1.6 million people came to Las Vegas in 2023 to get married or attend a wedding, generating $2.2 billion in economic activity. The county Marriage License Bureau issued 74,275 licenses, up slightly from prepandemic 2019 and aided by more international travelers opting for a Vegas wedding.

Buffet bump: Prices for almost all meals at the Palms’ AYCE buffet have been raised by $10 and now run from $42.99 for brunch to $52.99 for prime rib and snow crab. The price of Las Vegas’ only lobster buffet was raised by $15 to $79.99.

Blackjack HoF: Rick “Night Train” Blaine was this year’s inductee into the Blackjack Hall of Fame, as voted on at the annual Blackjack Ball held last week in Las Vegas. Blaine is a longtime professional player and author of the book “Blackjack Blueprint.”

Question: Has the players club conversion from the Cosmopolitan to MGM happened yet?

Answer:It took a couple of years — MGM acquired the operations of the Cosmopolitan in May 2022 — but the transition is now complete. Points accumulated in Cosmo’s Identity Club program through July 29 have been transferred to MGM Rewards accounts. Identity Club members can make an exchange for the new card at any MGM property.

