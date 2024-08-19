Husband in custody as search continues for missing Army wife

The Army announced today that it has detained the husband of a missing pregnant Army spouse in connection with her disappearance.

Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, 19, was last seen July 31 at her home on Schofield Barracks and was reported missing Aug. 1. Her husband Pvt. 1st Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson, is now in military pretrial confinement on Oahu.

However, Mischa Johnson’s whereabouts are still unknown and the Army Criminal Investigation Division is still searching as the investigation remains open.

The Army is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information that can lead authorities to her. She is six months pregnant and is described as Filipino, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and has a distinct large dragon tattoo on her back.

Dewayne Johnson hails from Frederick, Maryland and enlisted in the United States Army in 2022. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at the Schofield Barracks as a cavalry scout in June of 2023. A spokesman for the 25th Infantry Division said he could not offer additional details as the case remains ongoing.

In a statement posted to its various social media channels, the 25th Infantry Division said “Our efforts remain focused on locating Mischa, support to her family, and the safety and security of all personnel at U.S. Army Hawaii installations. This is a current and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. We encourage anyone who may have information regarding Mischa Johnson to contact CID.”

Army CID can be reached at 808-208-0057, and tips can be sent anonymously online at this link.