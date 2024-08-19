Maui Fire launches N5 Shield, new fire-sensing technology

The Maui Fire Department today announced the launch of new fire-sensing technology to help provide early warning and detection of fires in the county.

The N5 Shield sensor program, made possible through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate and U.S. Fire Administration, samples the air and detects anomalies consistent with fire.

The company said it uses ground-based sensors, along with satellite imagery, Artificial Intelligence, and other environmental data to detect ignition at very early stages, and then issues emergency notifications via text and email.

MFD said 16 of the N5 sensors were recently placed along designated corridors in West and South Maui, while four mobile sensors can monitor existing fire conditions at strategic locations. MFD said key fire department personnel are set up to receive alerts in real-time.

“This technology, coupled with the AlertWest fire detection camera system put in place by HECO, provides the County of Maui with cutting-edge, early fire-detection capability,” said MFD Chief Brad Ventura in a news release. “Both systems are in their infancy, so we look forward to seeing their impact on fire control operations, and determining how best to enhance their value in the years to come.”