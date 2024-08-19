Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 19, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Workbook helps disabled cope with Maui wildfire

By Pat Gee

Today Updated 11:51 p.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

COURTESY MONET MEYER Dr. Maya Matheis, right, reviews the workbook to help wildfire survivors with Travis Urayanza, left, and Natalie Greenleaf, who live in a group home run by Arc of Maui County.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY MONET MEYER

Dr. Maya Matheis, right, reviews the workbook to help wildfire survivors with Travis Urayanza, left, and Natalie Greenleaf, who live in a group home run by Arc of Maui County.

COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS Above, another woman in the program completes an activity focused on identifying emotions about the wildfires.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS

Above, another woman in the program completes an activity focused on identifying emotions about the wildfires.

COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS Top, a woman in Easterseals Hawaii’s adult day program reads “The Wildfire in Maui” in a workbook designed to help people with disabilities heal from trauma.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS

Top, a woman in Easterseals Hawaii’s adult day program reads “The Wildfire in Maui” in a workbook designed to help people with disabilities heal from trauma.

COURTESY MONET MEYER Dr. Maya Matheis, right, reviews the workbook to help wildfire survivors with Travis Urayanza, left, and Natalie Greenleaf, who live in a group home run by Arc of Maui County.
COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS Above, another woman in the program completes an activity focused on identifying emotions about the wildfires.
COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS Top, a woman in Easterseals Hawaii’s adult day program reads “The Wildfire in Maui” in a workbook designed to help people with disabilities heal from trauma.