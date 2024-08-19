Workbook helps disabled cope with Maui wildfire
COURTESY MONET MEYER
Dr. Maya Matheis, right, reviews the workbook to help wildfire survivors with Travis Urayanza, left, and Natalie Greenleaf, who live in a group home run by Arc of Maui County.
COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS
Above, another woman in the program completes an activity focused on identifying emotions about the wildfires.
COURTESY MAYA MATHEIS
Top, a woman in Easterseals Hawaii’s adult day program reads “The Wildfire in Maui” in a workbook designed to help people with disabilities heal from trauma.