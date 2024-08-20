Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 89° Today's Paper

Top News

Green to pledge Hawaii Democrat support for Harris today

By Dan Nakaso

Today Last updated 2:25 p.m.

Election 2024Election: National

REUTERS/CHENEY ORR Attendees hold cardboard cut-outs of Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris and flags on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Ill., today.

REUTERS/CHENEY ORR

Attendees hold cardboard cut-outs of Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris and flags on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Ill., today.

Gov. Josh Green today led Hawaii’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in pledging Hawaii’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris to become America’s next president.

Green spoke to a convention filled with raucous delegates who grew cheered louder and louder as Green documented Hawaii’s history on progressive issues.

“America, thank you all for loving Hawaii,” Green said. “The spirit of aloha means acting with love and kindness. Our Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion. Our state was the first to ratify the ERA. Our state was the first to pass universal healthcare for all and target 100% renewable energy. Our state is the birth place of Barack Obama. Our state shares the values of Kamala Harris. And we cast six votes present and 23 votes for Kamala Harris, the first woman president.”

The roll call of delegates — including from the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and “Democrats Abroad” — went in alphabetical order, meaning Green cast Hawaii’s votes after Guam and before Idaho.

Hawaii sent 31 delegates to Chicago and many of them wore long-sleeved light blue aloha shirts and dresses, along with “Hawaii for Harris” buttons for today’s roll call vote to nominate Harris.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide