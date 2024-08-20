Green to pledge Hawaii Democrat support for Harris today

Gov. Josh Green today led Hawaii’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in pledging Hawaii’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris to become America’s next president.

Green spoke to a convention filled with raucous delegates who grew cheered louder and louder as Green documented Hawaii’s history on progressive issues.

“America, thank you all for loving Hawaii,” Green said. “The spirit of aloha means acting with love and kindness. Our Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion. Our state was the first to ratify the ERA. Our state was the first to pass universal healthcare for all and target 100% renewable energy. Our state is the birth place of Barack Obama. Our state shares the values of Kamala Harris. And we cast six votes present and 23 votes for Kamala Harris, the first woman president.”

The roll call of delegates — including from the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and “Democrats Abroad” — went in alphabetical order, meaning Green cast Hawaii’s votes after Guam and before Idaho.

Hawaii sent 31 delegates to Chicago and many of them wore long-sleeved light blue aloha shirts and dresses, along with “Hawaii for Harris” buttons for today’s roll call vote to nominate Harris.