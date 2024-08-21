Honolulu Star-Advertiser

2-car collision in Kapolei sends woman, teen to hospital

By Star-Advertiser staff

A woman and a teen passenger were taken to the hospital following a two-car collision on Farrington Highway in Kapolei this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at about 3:50 p.m. to the scene at Farrington and Laaloa Street, not far from Kamokila Community Park.

Paramedics treated a 37-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of one of the cars and her passenger, a 14-year-old girl.

The woman was treated and taken to the hospital emergency room in serious condition. The teen was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two other patients, including a 60-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl, were not seriously injured and declined transport to the hospital.

