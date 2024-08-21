Central East Maui still going strong at LLWS
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Gauge Pacheco headed home to score on a sacrifice fly for Central East Maui’s first run in the first inning Tuesday in the Little League World Series against Newtown, Pa., in Williamsport, Pa.
The Central East Maui team gathered during Tuesday’s game against Newtown, Pa., in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Evan Tavares struck out 12 Tuesday to earn his third win in the Little League World Series.
Brextyn Kamaha’o Hong celebrated as he scored Central East Maui’s second run in the first inning on a delayed double steal against Newtown, Pa., in the Little League World Series on Tuesday.