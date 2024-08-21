Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Central East Maui’s rally falls short in World Series elimination game

By Kyle Sakamoto

BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Central East Maui team gathered during a Little League World Series game on Aug. 16 at Williamsport, Pa.

Central East Maui put up a great fight, but its run ended at the Little League 12-U World Series today after a 4-3 loss to Lake Mary, Fla., in Williamsport, Pa.

Central East Maui, which trailed 4-0 in the third inning, had a runner at third and one out in the sixth inning, but the Lake Mary pitcher got a strikeout and groundout to end it.

Central East Maui scored three runs in the fourth on Gauge Pacheco’s RBI double, another run scored on a fielding error by the shortstop and Matthew Yang hit a run-scoring single.

Lake Mary made a switch on the mound and the pitcher struck out the final two batters to strand the bases loaded.

Hayden Takahashi, Kamalei Leynes-Santos and Yang pitched for Central East Maui (West).

Lake Mary took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run-scoring groundout.

Lake Mary (Southeast) went up 3-0 in the second on a pair of RBI singles.

In the third, Lake Mary took a 4-0 advantage on a lead-off homer.

Central East Maui (3-2) defeated Salem, N.H. (New England), Hinsdale, Ill. (Great Lakes) and Newtown, Pa. (Mid-Atlantic) at the tournament.

The Valley Isle squad lost to Henderson, Nev. (Mountain) and Lake Mary, Fla.

