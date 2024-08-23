Tropical Storm Hone strengthens as Hurricane Gilma weakens

Hurricane Gilma continues to weaken as it moves across the Eastern Pacific, while Tropical Storm Hone is on a path that could bring wet and windy conditions to the Hawaiian Islands by this weekend.

Tropical Storm Hone was located about 620 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m., with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts. The storm is moving westward at 16 mph and is expected to continue strengthening over the next few days.

Forecasters warn that Hone could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and large surf to the Hawaiian Islands from Saturday through Monday.

Up to 4 to 8 inches of rainfall is possible along the windward side of the Hawaii island and 2 to 4 inches along the windward areas of the smaller islands.

A flood watch has been posted for Hawaii island from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

“Flood-prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams,” the National Weather Service said. “Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Hawaiian Ocean View Estates on Hawaii island. The watch area could see wind up to 39 to 57 mph.

Swells generated by the tropical storm are expected to reach the islands this weekend, likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip currents,” according to the CPHC.

Breezy tradewinds with windward and mauka showers should persist for today though, forecasters say.

Meanwhile, Gilma continues to churn over open waters, gradually losing strength but still packing a powerful punch. As of 5 a.m. today, the Category 3 hurricane was located about 1,855 miles east of Hilo, moving westward at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Gilma’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to 115 mph, with higher gusts, and further weakening is expected over the coming days. Despite this, the storm is forecast to remain a hurricane through much of the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 35 miles from Gilma’s center, with tropical-storm-force winds reaching out 115 miles.

The storm poses no immediate threat to land.