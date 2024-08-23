Letter: TSA case raises concern of political harassment

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Your paper recently reported that former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran and candidate for president, was put on the Transportation Security Administration’s “Open Skies” program — a watchlist for suspected terrorists. This story broke after Federal Air Marshal Service whistleblowers disclosed her inclusion.

The timing is interesting. Gabbard was reportedly added to the list on July 23, a day after she criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News for “not having the strength to stand up to the military-industrial complex.”

As an Iraq War combat veteran, I find it deeply troubling that federal government agencies that are supposed to protect American citizens are apparently being used to harass and intimidate political opponents. Is this how we are supposed to save democracy?

Mark Saxon

Kahului

