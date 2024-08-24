MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell argues with 12-year-old at DNC

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was viciously shut down by a 12-year-old content creator during his “incognito” appearance at the Democratic National Convention.

Lindell, who was clean-shaven and without his signature mustache, made the rounds this week at the United Center in Chicago, which served as the venue for the days-long political event. The former Donald Trump advisor, who also tried to obscure his face with a hat and sunglasses, spent his time debating and arguing with different groups of attendees, oftentimes spouting a series of baseless claims and conspiracy theories, according to a video shared online.

Eventually, Lindell crossed paths with Knowa De Brasco, a preteen and well-known Democratic influencer. He tells Knowa that hundreds of thousands of votes were missing in Georgia during the 2020 election, immediately sparking a skeptical look from the 12-year-old Georgia native.

“257,000 votes — this happened last week, a judge ruled in Georgia — that are missing from the 2020 election,” Lindell says in the clip.

When Knowa pushes him to back up the claim, the MyPillow peddler responds with a simple: “Trust me, bro.”

“So your source is ‘trust me bro?’” Knowa shoots back. “Alright, you’re full of crap.”

The New York Daily News has been unable to find a recent headline from any news organization in Georgia or elsewhere that supports Lindell’s claim.

Lindell earlier this month revealed to Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice that he planned to go undercover at the “evil” DNC.

“I’m going incognito, I’m going to be shaving my mustache everybody,” he said in a video shared by Bergquam on Twitter. “You won’t recognize me.”

Lindell has faced not only backlash but legal and financial trouble as well, over his claims about “fraud” and the 2020 presidential election. So far, no evidence has been uncovered to suggest ballots were stolen or tossed.