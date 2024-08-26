Search resumes for snorkeler missing since Saturday off Kauai

Kauai County officials say a search for a snorkeler missing since Saturday evening in waters off Nukolii Beach in Wailua continues this morning.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for the missing snorkeler, identified by Kauai police as Gary Gushiken, 50, of Lihue.

Gushiken was first reported missing Saturday at about 6:50 p.m. after snorkeling with friends. He was last seen about 100 yards offshore, according to a preliminary report, when he was separated from his party and went missing.

Air, land and sea searches have been ongoing through the weekend, officials said.

The Kauai Police Department, Kauai Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Ocean Safety Bureau, Kauai Search and Rescue, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources and the on-duty KFD Battalion Chief are involved in the search that resumed this morning.

County air and ocean assets are on standby, depending on weather conditions.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service are offering support for Gushiken’s family.

Anyone with information about the missing man is encouraged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or to leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or cskauai.org.