Letter: Don’t let hate for Trump cloud judgment this fall

It is truly alarming that folks are “gobsmacked” by those who might disagree with their concept of what is best for all of us and fail to recognize a socialist agenda for what it is (“Trump camp can only blame itself if he wins,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 16).

There is a not-so-subtle irony in the writer’s warning for our children and grandchildren. The question is do we want Big Brother to make our choices for us? Or do we want the freedom to make them ourselves?

It seems that visceral hatred for Donald Trump is clouding our vision of what the alternative offers.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

