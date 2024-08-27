Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kauai police ID man found unresponsive at Kalihiwai Beach

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:35 p.m.

Jesse W. Eidson, 43, from Chattanooga, Tenn. Eidson died after being found unresponsive at Kalihiwai Beach last week.

COURTESY KPD

Jesse W. Eidson, 43, from Chattanooga, Tenn. Eidson died after being found unresponsive at Kalihiwai Beach last week.

The Kauai Police Department has identified a man who died after being found unresponsive at Kalihiwai Beach last week as a resident from Tennessee.

At about 1 p.m. last Wednesday, medics responded to a call for an unresponsive man at Kalihiwai Beach.

Police said he has been identified as Jesse W. Eidson, 43, from Chattanooga, Tenn.

Eidson was rushed to Wilcox Medical Center and later medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. He died at Queen’s on Thursday.

Police said that, based on the preliminary findings from an autopsy and witness statements, foul play is not suspected.

