HPD looking for man who allegedly tried to kidnap boy in Kapolei

Honolulu police are searching for a man who tried to trick a 10-year-old boy into getting into his car in Kapolei Tuesday night.

A 35-year-old woman told police that at about 6:30 p.m. “the suspect attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle by offering tickets and candy,” according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The boy ran home and the “suspect fled in an unknown direction.”

HPD did not immediately release a description of the man, what kind of tickets he offered the boy, the vehicle or where in Kapolei the incident occurred.

Police opened a kidnapping investigation in connection with the incident. According to HPD’s data dashboard, there have been 100 kidnapping offenses so far this year in Honolulu, compared to 139 in 2023 and 166 in 2022.