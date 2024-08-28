Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Surfer, 32, hospitalized after injuries at China Walls

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:05 p.m.

A 32-year-old surfer was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after surfing at China Walls, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the area just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call.

Paramedics stabilized the man, who was said to have been injured while surfing, and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

China Walls has been the site of many rescues over the years, many of which resulted in critical injuries. The area is very dangerous, especially for the inexperienced, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety, and can be unpredictable even for the experienced.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide