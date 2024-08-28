Surfer, 32, hospitalized after injuries at China Walls

A 32-year-old surfer was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after surfing at China Walls, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the area just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call.

Paramedics stabilized the man, who was said to have been injured while surfing, and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

China Walls has been the site of many rescues over the years, many of which resulted in critical injuries. The area is very dangerous, especially for the inexperienced, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety, and can be unpredictable even for the experienced.