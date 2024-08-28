A complete guide to what’s on and stars to watch out for at Paris Paralympics

Did you feel bereft when the Olympics ended? Fear not, because the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics is today (Wednesday), marking the beginning of 11 days of sporting action, concluding with the closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday, September 8.

It is the first time France has hosted a Summer Paralympics and they are kicking it off in style with a parade up the Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde.

Like the Olympics in the city earlier this summer, it is the first time the opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know, including the events to watch out for each day…

Around 4,400 athletes — 1,983 of them are female, which is a record — from 168 countries will compete. That includes an eight-member refugee Paralympic team and 98 neutral Paralympic athletes (90 from Russia and eight from Belarus). Eritrea, Kiribati and Kosovo will be represented for the first time.

There will be 22 individual and team sports, ranging from para-rowing to para-swimming, blind football to boccia and para-taekwondo to para-triathlon. There have been no changes to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic programme.

Most sports will use the same majestic backdrops: Stade de France (para-athletics), Roland Garros (wheelchair tennis), Chateau de Versailles (para-dressage), La Defense Arena (para-swimming), Esplanades des Invalides (para-archery), Grand Palais (wheelchair fencing and para-taekwondo) and Pont Alexandre III (para-triathlon).

The Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome will be used for para-track cycling and the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, near Disneyland Paris, for para-canoe and para-rowing.

Blind football will be played at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in a 12,860-capacity temporary arena, while non-Olympic sports boccia and goalball will feature in the South Paris Arena.

Every event will take place in and around the French capital, apart from para-shooting, which will be held in Chateauroux, more than 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of Paris.

As of last week, more than 1.75 million tickets have been sold, 92 per cent of them to French people. The top five purchasers from countries outside the host nation are the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Anyone can purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices start at €15 (£12.65/$16.74) per ticket, with family offers and discovery passes on sale, too, although some of the most popular sports are close to selling out. Tickets for the opening (from €150) and closing ceremonies (from €45) were also available at the time of writing, according to the Paris 2024 website.

Tickets can be purchased via the Paris 2024 ticketing website and the official resale platform up to 12 hours before each session.

On the first day, most of the medals up for grabs will come in the swimming pool. It will be the first chance to see Italian world champion Simone Barlaam in action in the men’s 400m freestyle S9. The 24-year-old won six golds at the 2023 World Championships and holds the 50m freestyle world record.

Singapore’s Yip Pin Xiu, the reigning Olympic and world 100m backstroke S2 champion, can add to her five Olympic golds in the first of her two events. She will also race in the 50m backstroke S2 on Saturday.

Head to the archery at Les Invalides where Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham, who is seven months pregnant, will be looking to progress beyond the round of 16 of the women’s individual compound event alongside her team-mate and Tokyo gold medallist Phoebe Paterson Pine.

India’s Sheetal Devi, 17, is the world No 1. Inspired by the 2022 world champion Matt Stutzman, Devi will make history as the first female para-archer to compete internationally without arms. The gold medal event will take place the next day.

The second day of athletics brings the first medal opportunity for reigning 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m and marathon T54 Olympic champion Marcel Hug as he competes in the 5,000m, the first of his four events.

Nicknamed the ‘Silver Bullet’, the Switzerland wheelchair racer, who shares a long-term rivalry with Great Britain’s David Weir, broke three course records in 2023 — Tokyo, Boston and Chicago — and won all six major marathons.

Attention turns to the River Seine where Frenchman Alexis Hanquinquant will dive in to start the defence of his Tokyo triathlon gold in the PTS4 category. It was the first time a French Paralympic triathlete had ever topped the podium and the flag bearer for France at these Games will no doubt be boosted by the home crowd.

At the Stade de France, wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft, the world-record holder, goes for her fourth successive gold in the 100m T34. That would set up the British seven-time Paralympic gold medallist nicely to defend her title in the 800m T34 on Saturday, September 7. Cockroft broke her own T34 records in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m last year.

Don’t miss Hunter Woodhall being cheered on by his wife, 2024 Olympic long jump gold medallist Tara Davis-Woodhall, in the 100m T64 — the rounds are on Sunday and the final is on Monday. “Track and field’s power couple”, according to Team USA’s website, have become a social-media sensation through their unwavering support for one another.

It’s also time for the men’s BC1 gold medal match in boccia, which another Great British athlete, reigning double Olympic champion David Smith, has his eyes on. Smith likens boccia, a bowls-type game for anyone with severe physical disabilities, to snooker and told UK broadcaster Channel 4 it is “tactical, aggressive and cutthroat”.

In athletics, watch Los Angeles-born teenager Ezra Frech, who wants to be the face of the 2028 Games by winning three golds in the high jump, long jump and 100m in his hometown. He will have already competed in the long jump and 100m T63, but he is the hot favourite in the high jump and since May 26, has been counting down the days on social media “until I win Paralympic gold”.

In athletics, Cuba’s Omara Durand aims to win gold in her events: 100m, 200m and 400m T12. She may be lining up in the 400m T12 final alongside the first openly transgender Paralympic athlete, Valentina Petrillo of Italy.

The American cyclist and skier Oksana Masters — born in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, and affected by the exposure to radiation from the Chornobyl nuclear disaster — eyes her second consecutive Paralympic gold in the H4-5 road time trial category. A bronze medallist in rowing at London 2012, she switched sports and weather conditions to win gold at both the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics in para-cross-country, as well as claiming two golds in road cycling at Tokyo 2020.

World record holder in the long jump, Germany’s Markus Rehm, known as the blade jumper, continues to rewrite the history books. Last year, he set a new world Paralympic record for the 14th time, 8.72m, and his 2024 best of 8.44m would have secured gold at the last four Olympic Games and the silver in Paris earlier this month.

This is your chance to be mesmerised by the contortions of fencers, especially Italy’s Beatrice Vio, who featured in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix documentary. She will have started the women’s foil category B individual event on the Wednesday.

The clay courts of Roland Garros will welcome Diede de Groot, widely regarded as the greatest wheelchair tennis player of all time, as she looks to retain the Paralympic gold medal. If she does, De Groot will be on track to secure the four Grand Slams and Paralympic gold quintuple for the second time, with the U.S. Open just around the corner. She is the only player — wheelchair or non-disabled — to win a calendar Grand Slam (the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open) in the same year for three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Morteza Mehrzad, the second-tallest man in the world at 8ft 1in (246cm), hopes to guide his country to their third consecutive volleyball gold. He was the most valuable player (MVP) and best spiker at Tokyo 2020.

Silence will fall at the foot of the Eiffel Tower when the blind football gold medal match kicks off. Fans are asked to stay quiet during play as outfield players, wearing eyeshades, rely completely on their hearing. Brazil has dominated the sport, winning gold at every edition of the Paralympic Games since 2004.

It’s also the wheelchair basketball gold medal match where the U.S. men’s team, should they qualify, will look to win their third consecutive Paralympic gold, while the women’s team will aim to reclaim their title on Sunday if they make the final.

It seems fitting that the Paralympic marathon, the only event in these 2024 Games to run the entire length of the Champs-Elysees, will take place on the last day.

American wheelchair athlete and seven-time Paralympian Tatyana McFadden, who was adopted from a Russian orphanage, will have already raced in the 100m, 400m and 800m T54 events. The 20-time Paralympic medallist has won the Boston, London, Chicago and New York Marathons in the same year four times and has the chance to become the most successful U.S. track-and-field athlete if she gets a medal in any of her events.

Meanwhile, Hug, mentioned above, will also have already competed in the 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m T54 races and could secure a clean sweep of golds, as he did in Tokyo.

In the United States, live coverage of the opening ceremony will be shown on USA Network at 1pm ET (10am PT). Then on every sporting day, starting on Thursday, August 29, USA Network will provide coverage of the most exciting events, including live finals. Streaming service Peacock will also broadcast around 1,500 hours across all 22 sports throughout the 12-day event, including the hugely popular ‘Gold Zone’ whip-around show.

NBC will have three primetime windows: Friday, August 30 at 9pm ET (6pm PT); Sunday, September 1 at 7pm ET (4pm PT); and Friday, September 6 at 9pm ET (6pm PT), while CNBC will present live action each weekend. NBCParalympics.com will have the most up-to-date listings and information for viewers in the States.

In the UK, Channel 4 will be providing free-to-air coverage via its main channel, More4, Channel 4 Streaming and Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube channel, starting with the opening ceremony, presented by Clare Balding today, August 28, at 6.30pm BST. Every day onwards, there will be a breakfast show starting at either 7am or 8am, with live coverage throughout the day until 9.30pm, followed by review show The Last Leg (9.30pm to 10.30pm) and a highlights programme (10.30pm to 11.30pm).

Channel 4 intends Paris 2024 to be its most accessible Paralympic Games, with audio description, BSL live signing and subtitles available at different times across its platforms.

In Canada, CBC will broadcast three daily live shows: Petro-Canada Paris Prime (1.50pm ET, 10.50am PT) covering the day’s biggest sporting event; Toyota Paralympic Games Primetime (6.50pm ET, 3.50pm PT) detailing the best action of the day; and Canadian Tire Paralympics Tonight (10.20pm ET, 7.20pm PT) will provide the evening’s coverage. CBC will also live stream content on the free CBC Gem streaming service.

The Paralympics YouTube channel will also provide live coverage, replays, highlights, creator content and athlete features.

—

