Apple Wallet accepting Hawaii driver’s licenses and ID cards

Hawaii driver’s licenses and state ID cards can now be added to the Apple Wallet app, according to state officials.

Within Hawaii, digital driver’s licenses and state ID cards are currently accepted at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, specifically at the Terminal 1 Makai Checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

At the TSA checkpoint, residents can simply tap their mobile device near the identity reader.

They can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues, including Apple Stores in the U.S. and in select apps that require identity or age verification, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Businesses can also download a variety of apps, such as Tap2iD Mobile, Veriscan, and Mobile ID Verify, to securely and privately accept mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards for in-person identity verification.

The Hawaii driver’s license must be REAL ID compliant, however, and the apps must be on an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.5 or later, plus Apple Watch Series 4 or later with Watch OS 9.5 or later.

”Individuals seeking to use Hawaii-issued REAL ID credentials in Apple Wallet are reminded that they must continue to carry their physical identification cards,” said DOT in a news release. “Digital driver’s licenses cannot be used as proof of name and address to fulfill the lawful order of a police officer.”

For more details on Hawaiʻi-issued digital driver’s licenses and state IDs, visit hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/mobile-driver-license.