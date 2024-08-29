Honolulu Star-Advertiser

CrimeStoppers seeks help in locating missing Waipahu man

By Star-Advertiser staff

John Lourea

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for help in locating a 58-year-old Waipahu man, who has been missing since Aug. 18.

John Lourea was last seen at 5 a.m. Aug. 18 at his home on Awanani Street in Waipahu.

Police said Lourea suffers from medical conditions requiring daily medication.

His friends and family are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Lourea is described as Caucasian-Korean, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue sweat jacket, black shorts with orange stripes, slippers, and gray Sony headphones with yellow ear pads.

Anyone with information concerning Lourea is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

