Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Logan Haid today with first-degree robbery for an Aug. 19 Waikiki robbery.

Police said Haid was brandishing a handgun and demanded property from a 30-year-old man at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 19.

He fled the scene in a vehicle with the 30-year-old man’s property.

Haid was positively identified, located and arrested 6 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, police said.