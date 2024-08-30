Pedestrian, 59, seriously injured after he is struck by vehicle in Aiea

A 59-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Aiea Thursday night, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. at Aiea Heights and Moanalua roads, a major intersection near the Aiea Medical Building with signals and crosswalks.

The man was said to have been hit when running across one of the roads.

Paramedics treated the patient for lacerations, including one to his head, and took him to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

No further details were available.