Off the news: New lifeguard tower at Kalama Beach Park

Kalama Beach Park got a whole lot safer on Wednesday, when a new lifeguard tower and its retinue of five lifeguards began surveying the popular swim spot.

Kailua Bay’s serene waters belie sometimes dangerous conditions. Near the tower’s location, a U.S. Army soldier drowned in 2019 and noted dancer Nai-Ni Chen was found unresponsive and later died in 2021. On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man was rescued and taken to the hospital, while mobile lifeguards aided three more swimmers.

The tower’s $400,000 purchase price includes installation, rescue gear, medical supplies, staff and an all-terrain vehicle. A worthwhile investment for the lives that will undoubtedly be saved.