UCLA defeats Hawaii, 16-13, with last-minute field goal

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 5:41 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Nick Cenacle (3) comes up short on a reception while under pressure from UCLA Bruins defensive back K.J. Wallace (7) during the second half of an NCAA football game today in Honolulu. UCLA won 16-13.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (5) rushes the ball after a reception against the UCLA Bruins during the first half of an NCAA football game today in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Cam Stone (4) breaks up a pass intended for UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game today in Honolulu.
Mateen Bhaghani converted a 32-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining and UCLA never led until the final minute in a 16-13 come-from-behind win over Hawaii today at Ching Complex.

A sell-out crowd of 13,470 — the highest attended single-game sporting event ever held on campus — watched the Rainbow Warriors (1-1) race out to a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Rainbow Warriors held a 13-10 lead entering the fourth quarter when Bhaghani tied the game with a 37-yard field goal.

The final nine points of the game all came on Bhaghani field goals.

Hawaii got the ball back with no timeouts and 56 seconds remaining on its own 25-yard line.

Quarterback Brayden Schager took a sack on second down and time expired with UCLA recovering a fumble to end it.

UH managed to run four plays in the final 56 seconds.

Schager finished 25-for-42 for 227 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and took five sacks.

Pofele Ashlock, who fumbled on the final play stretching for yards when the game was pretty much over, had nine catches for 112 yards including a 19-yard TD in the first quarter to cap Hawaii’s opening drive.

UH failed to score an offensive touchdown the rest of the game.

Ethan Garbers finished 19-for-38 for 272 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for UCLA (1-0), which won its first game as a member of the Big Ten and first under head coach DeShaun Foster.

Campbell High School alumnus Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala had two catches for 29 yards for the Bruins.

Hawaii has a bye week coming up before next playing at Sam Houston on Sept. 14.

