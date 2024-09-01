2 hikers rescued separately at Koko Head Crater, Diamond Head trails

The Honolulu Fire Department today separately rescued an injured hiker at Koko Head Crater Trail and another one at the Diamond Head Crater Trail.

HFD received a 911 call at 10:48 a.m. for an injured hiker on Koko Crater Trail and sent six units staffed with 17 personnel, with the first unit arriving at the scene by foot eight minutes later. The second company secured a nearby landing zone for air rescue operations.

A man in his 30s reportedly suffered an injury and was unable to descend the trail on his own. HFD personnel arrived at the scene at 11:07 a.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was transported by an Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 11:34 a.m.

Shortly after, HFD received a 911 call at 11:59 a.m. for an injured hiker at the Diamond Head Crater Trail and sent six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene nine minutes later and established command. Additional units ascened the trail by foot and secured a nearby landing zone.

A woman in her 7os reportedly injured herself hiking and was unable to descend the trail on her own. HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 12:20 p.m. to conduct a medical assessment and provide basic life support. The hiker was transported on an Air 1 helicopter and transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 12:45 p.m.