Maui County declares ‘Stage 1’ water shortage for central system

Maui County has declared a “Stage 1” water shortage for the Central Maui system, which requires a 10% reduction in water demand, effective today, officials said.

The Central Maui system serves Waihee, Waiehu, Wailuku, Kahului, Spreckelsville, Paia, Kuau, Maalaea, Kihei, Wailea and Makena, according to the county’s Department of Water Supply.

“At this time, the Department is asking all customers throughout Central and South Maui to follow all water use restrictions to conserve water supply and protect our water resources,” said officials in a news release. “These mandatory restrictions apply to all users, including County parks and facilities, commercial uses and multifamily units.

John Stufflebean, DWS Director, said in a news release that peak water demand over the summer has put a strain on Maui County’s limited water supply, stressing water resources. Much of the water has been used for irrigating lawns and landscaping.

“Although the recent rains have been beneficial, water use is expected to increase again throughout the remainder of the dry season,” he said in a news release

Under the restrictions, irrigation is allowed for no more than two days per week according to a specific schedule:

>> Monday and Friday for even-numbered residential addresses.

>> Tuesday and Saturday for odd-numbered residential addresses.

>> Wednesday and Sunday for even-numbered commercial facilities and multifamily units.

>> Monday and Thursday for odd-numbered commercial facilities and multifamily units.

Customers must also repair any leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within five days’ notice to the extent feasible.

Existing pools shall not be emptied and refilled using potable water unless required for public health and safety purposes, officials said. Filling or refilling ornamental ponds is also prohibited unless exempted.

The department is also asking customers to voluntarily reduce water use, such as limiting irrigation of landscaped areas to before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Hotels, for instance, may offer guests the option to not have linens and towels laundered daily and restaurants could only serve water upon request.

“We will continue to watch supply and demand and the weather forecasts to determine any changes to the Stage 1 water shortage for Central and South Maui,” said Stufflebean. “We appreciate water users’ collaboration to implement these measures.”

For more information, visit mauicounty.gov/water.