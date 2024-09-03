Police: Man, woman arrested after gun pulled during argument in Waianae

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested in Waianae Monday morning after the man allegedly pulled a gun on another woman during an argument.

At about 10 a.m. “an adult male got into an argument with an adult female. The suspect displayed a firearm in a public area,” according to a description of the incident from the Honolulu Police Department.

An 18-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were listed as the complainants in the case.

Daniel Eugene Cubit was arrested on suspicion of place to keep pistol or revolver, possession of unauthorized firearm parts that lack a serial number and illegal possession of ammunition.

An 18-year-old woman with him, Brilynn Rodillas-Trueman, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition.

Both were arrested on Piliuka Place off of Waianae Valley Road, Cubit at 11:06 a.m. and Rodillas-Trueman at 11:26 a.m.

Rodillas-Trueman posted $2,000 bail and was released at 3:20 p.m. Monday. Cubit remains in police custody.