A perfect pairing of salmon and tomatoes

With a minimal list of ingredients and prep, this light, flavorful salmon and tomato dish is an excellent contender for the perfect summer dinner. When tomato season is in full swing, this one-pan recipe makes the most of all those ripe, tender, bursting tomatoes. For fresh tomato flavor, the tomatoes are coarsely grated, yielding a delicate, low-effort sauce that is sweet and tangy, an ideal accompaniment for buttery seared salmon. Simple aromatics like freshly grated garlic, black pepper and thyme sprigs are simmered alongside the fish to round out the flavor. A piece of crusty toast to absorb all those juices completes the meal, along with an optional glass of white wine.

Salmon With Freshly Grated Tomatoes and Butter

Ingredients:

• 3 large heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes (about 1 1/4 pounds), halved

• 4 skin-on salmon fillets (6 to 8 ounces each)

• Salt and pepper

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 6 thyme sprigs, plus more for serving

• 2 garlic cloves, grated

• Toast, for serving

Directions:

Place a box grater in a medium bowl. Place the flat, cut side of each tomato half against the coarse side of the grater and grate the tomatoes in the bowl, stopping when you reach the tomato skin. Discard (or snack on) the tomato skins. You should have 1 3/4 to 2 cups of grated tomatoes.

Using paper towels, pat dry the salmon fillets. Season with salt on all sides.

In a 10- to 12-inch skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Place the salmon fillets skin-side down and sear for 3 minutes, until the skin becomes crispy and easily releases from the pan. Flip the fillets and continue searing for 2 to 3 minutes, until a light crust forms.

Decrease heat to low to prevent the butter from burning. Transfer the salmon to a clean plate.

Carefully add the thyme sprigs, garlic and 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper to the skillet and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant. Be careful, the butter will splatter after adding the thyme; you may want to partly cover the skillet with a lid until the splattering stops.

Carefully pour the grated tomatoes in the skillet, season with salt and bring the mixture to a simmer. Decrease heat to medium-low and place the fish in the tomato sauce, skin-side down. Loosely cover the skillet with a lid and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until the salmon is cooked through. The sauce will reduce slightly and go from a pinkish-red to an orange-red. Serve with toast and fresh thyme.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.

