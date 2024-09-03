Mountain West won’t extend scheduling arrangement with ‘Pac-2’ schools

The Mountain West Conference had an agreement to schedule football games for its member schools against Oregon State and Washington State this season, but it does not plan to do so again in 2025, the league said in a statement Monday.

Oregon State and Washington State were the two universities left over from the dissolution of the Pac-12, now unofficially referred to as the “Pac-2.” The Beavers and Cougars are endeavoring to play solid football schedules while their long-term futures in the college athletics economy are up in the air.

“The football scheduling arrangement with Oregon State and Washington State was a one-year agreement,” the Mountain West said in a statement. “For the 2025 season, the Mountain West and its member institutions are moving forward with their conference and nonconference schedules. Our focus remains on the current season and our exceptional teams.”

The Mountain West’s scheduling formula for 2024 is a 7+1 structure, where member institutions are playing seven games against traditional conference opponents and one game against either Oregon State or Washington State.

Washington State will face San Jose State, Hawaii, Utah State and Wyoming at home this season and visit Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and New Mexico. The Cougars also have Power Four games scheduled against Texas Tech and former Pac-12 rival Washington.

Meanwhile, Oregon State is scheduled to play Colorado State, UNLV and San Jose State at home and San Diego State, Nevada, Air Force and Boise State on the road. The Beavers scheduled Purdue from the Big Ten along with former Pac-12 rivals Oregon (at home) and Cal (on the road).

Washington State will visit Oregon State on Nov. 23.

The two schools also entered a two-year contract to be affiliate members of the West Coast Conference in 12 sports, most notably men’s and women’s basketball. The WCC is the home of Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.