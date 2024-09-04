Police arrest man for allegedly setting off fireworks at Ala Moana Center

Police said officers arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly set off lit fireworks in trash cans at about 11 a.m. today near the Ala Moana Center food court.

The man was arrested on “suspicion of disorderly conduct and prohibited fireworks,” according to a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson.

A retired police officer, who declined to give his name, said he was near the See’s Candies store when he heard the first loud boom, but he couldn’t tell where it came from. He said people ran and screamed when it happened, and he was unable to find the location of the explosion.

When he heard a second explosion about five minutes later, he saw an Ala Moana security guard run past him and detain the suspect.

He said Ala Moana Center management allowed him to review the surveillance footage because he was a former officer, and that he was told the suspect had already been under visual surveillance when he detonated the second device.

“The security guys were immediately on him when he dropped it into a central trash receptacle,” he said. “It blew up and people once again ran for the exits.”

He said the first explosion occurred near an ATM machine near Center Stage.

Rose Corpuz, manager of the ABC Stores’ Ala Moana Center outlet, said she went outside the store to see what was going on. She said she saw smoke near the escalator next to Center Stage.

“It was a very loud explosion,” Corpuz said. “People in the mall stopped what they were doing and looked near Center Stage.”

Ala Moana Center management did not immediately return requests for comment on the incident.