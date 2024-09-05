Hawaii Health Department recommends updated COVID, flu, RSV vaccines

The Hawaii Department of Health is recommending residents get updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines that are now available.

DOH recommends the 2024-2025 flu and COVID-19 vaccines for all persons 6 months of age and older, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot for newborns and infants, pregnant persons, adults over 75 and those ages 60 to 74 with certain chronic medical conditions.

“Getting the updated 2024-2025 flu and COVID-19 vaccines as well as RSV immunization are important steps in staying safe from respiratory viruses and will help minimize the impacts of these diseases in our communities,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a news release. “This is especially important as we approach the holiday season.”

On Aug. 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the updated COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, which target the KP.2 variant that was circulating earlier this year.

FDA approved the 2023-2024 Novavax COVID-19 vaccine about a week later for individuals ages 12 and older.

The updated vaccines are available at most pharmacies, and searchable at vaccines.gov.

CVS Health, which operates Longs Drugs stores in Hawaii, said the updated flu and COVID vaccines are available at its pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations.

Appointments can be made via CVS’s digital vaccine scheduler, and walk-ins are also being accepted at CVS Pharmacy.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii began offering its members flu shots at most of its locations Wednesday on a walk-in basis. Starting Monday, it will offer COVID vaccines for those ages 5 and up at clinics on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary.

It is also offering RSV vaccines for older Kaiser members.

More information is available at kp.org/flu and kp.org/covidaccine and kp.org/rsv.

U.S. households are also eligible to order four free COVID-19 self-test kits from the federal government, starting Sept. 23, at COVIDTests.gov.