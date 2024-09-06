Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, September 6, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Shooting in Maili leaves man, 41, in serious condition

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:58 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that left a 41-year-old man in serious condition in Maili.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1:50 a.m. in Maili, and that the victim was shot multiple times.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is wanted for second-degree attempted murder. Police said he has not been located.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated the man for an apparent gunshot wound to the middle of his body. Paramedics administered advanced life support and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide