Shooting in Maili leaves man, 41, in serious condition

Honolulu police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that left a 41-year-old man in serious condition in Maili.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1:50 a.m. in Maili, and that the victim was shot multiple times.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is wanted for second-degree attempted murder. Police said he has not been located.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated the man for an apparent gunshot wound to the middle of his body. Paramedics administered advanced life support and took him to the hospital in serious condition.