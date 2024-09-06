Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Woman, 64, dies after being run over by car on Kihei sidewalk

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 64-year-old woman has died after being run over while on a sidewalk Thursday evening in a hit-and-run case, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said at about 7:23 p.m., the woman was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle executed a “short radius right turn” out of the parking lot at 1881 S. Kihei Road, driving over the curb onto the sidewalk, hitting her and running over her.

The driver did not stop to render aid, and fled northbound on S. Kihei Road.

The woman sustained critical, life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said her identity is being withheld for 24 hours as extended family and friends are notified.

Maui police are working diligently to identify the vehicle and driver that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cody Tetzloff at 808-244-6363. Anonymous tips can be reported to Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

Police said this was Maui County’s 11th fatality this year, compared to 12 at the same time last year.

