Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, September 7, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Driver, 20, arrested in fatal single-vehicle crash in Waipahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 5:30 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiTraffic

A 20-year-old man was killed and another was arrested for suspicion of DUI and negligent homicide following a single-vehicle crash in Waipahu early this morning.

Honolulu police said that at about 3:44 a.m., a vehicle traveling north on Leokane Street near Pupuole Street “at a high rate of speed, lost control, and collided with a wooden utility pole.”

A 20-year old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was treated by Emergency Medical Service and transported in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a report by the vehicular homicide section of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The driver, also a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent homicide, HPD said. Police did not say whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors of this crash, and it is unknown if drugs are a contributing factor, HPD officials said.

This was Oahu’s 30th traffic fatality this year compared with 39 at the same time in 2023.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide