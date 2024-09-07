Driver, 20, arrested in fatal single-vehicle crash in Waipahu

A 20-year-old man was killed and another was arrested for suspicion of DUI and negligent homicide following a single-vehicle crash in Waipahu early this morning.

Honolulu police said that at about 3:44 a.m., a vehicle traveling north on Leokane Street near Pupuole Street “at a high rate of speed, lost control, and collided with a wooden utility pole.”

A 20-year old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was treated by Emergency Medical Service and transported in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a report by the vehicular homicide section of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The driver, also a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent homicide, HPD said. Police did not say whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors of this crash, and it is unknown if drugs are a contributing factor, HPD officials said.

This was Oahu’s 30th traffic fatality this year compared with 39 at the same time in 2023.