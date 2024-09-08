Rainbow Wahine start strong but need an impressive end game to beat Pepperdine
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Miliana Sylvester rose for an attack in the first set of Saturday’s match against Pepperdine.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Victoria Leyva bumps the ball in the first set of Saturday’s match against the Pepperdine Waves.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Caylen Alexander tracks her kill in the first set of Saturday’s match against the Pepperdine Waves.