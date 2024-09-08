Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 8, 2024

Roxanne Whalen was in Exeter, N.H., far from her Ewa Beach home, when she saw Ohana Kitchen and realized that Hawaii's food is appreciated everywhere. Photo by Amy Whalen.

The Soons from Honolulu — Cheryl, Reni, Ray, Kekoa, Malia and Becky — stopped to take a shot under the Hawaiian flag at the Azorean Emigration Museum in Ribeira Grande, Portugal. Photo taken by the museum's director.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.