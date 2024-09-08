Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 8, 2024
Honolulu resident Philip Gottling was in Portland, Ore., when Sushi Ohana restaurant caught his eye. Photo by Ju-Hua Wei.
The Soons from Honolulu — Cheryl, Reni, Ray, Kekoa, Malia and Becky — stopped to take a shot under the Hawaiian flag at the Azorean Emigration Museum in Ribeira Grande, Portugal. Photo taken by the museum's director.
Roxanne Whalen was in Exeter, N.H., far from her Ewa Beach home, when she saw Ohana Kitchen and realized that Hawaii's food is appreciated everywhere. Photo by Amy Whalen.