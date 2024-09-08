Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 8, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Signs of Hawaiian LifeTravel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 8, 2024

Today

Honolulu resident Philip Gottling was in Portland, Ore., when Sushi Ohana restaurant caught his eye. Photo by Ju-Hua Wei.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

Honolulu resident Philip Gottling was in Portland, Ore., when Sushi Ohana restaurant caught his eye. Photo by Ju-Hua Wei.

The Soons from Honolulu — Cheryl, Reni, Ray, Kekoa, Malia and Becky — stopped to take a shot under the Hawaiian flag at the Azorean Emigration Museum in Ribeira Grande, Portugal. Photo taken by the museum's director.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

The Soons from Honolulu — Cheryl, Reni, Ray, Kekoa, Malia and Becky — stopped to take a shot under the Hawaiian flag at the Azorean Emigration Museum in Ribeira Grande, Portugal. Photo taken by the museum's director.

Roxanne Whalen was in Exeter, N.H., far from her Ewa Beach home, when she saw Ohana Kitchen and realized that Hawaii's food is appreciated everywhere. Photo by Amy Whalen.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

Roxanne Whalen was in Exeter, N.H., far from her Ewa Beach home, when she saw Ohana Kitchen and realized that Hawaii's food is appreciated everywhere. Photo by Amy Whalen.

Honolulu resident Philip Gottling was in Portland, Ore., when Sushi Ohana restaurant caught his eye. Photo by Ju-Hua Wei.
The Soons from Honolulu — Cheryl, Reni, Ray, Kekoa, Malia and Becky — stopped to take a shot under the Hawaiian flag at the Azorean Emigration Museum in Ribeira Grande, Portugal. Photo taken by the museum's director.
Roxanne Whalen was in Exeter, N.H., far from her Ewa Beach home, when she saw Ohana Kitchen and realized that Hawaii's food is appreciated everywhere. Photo by Amy Whalen.