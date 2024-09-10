King Charles to meet cancer researchers during Australia visit

SYDNEY >> Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet cancer researchers, representatives of Indigenous groups and conduct a navy fleet review in Sydney harbor during their visit to Australia next month, official statements said on Wednesday.

The King’s visit to Australia will be his first to a realm as monarch, and he will also attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa scheduled from Oct. 21-26, Buckingham Palace said.

He is expected to reach Australia on Oct. 18 and will visit Australia’s parliament in Canberra.

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia as well as New Zealand, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

“Australians look forward to welcoming The King and Queen back to Australia in October, and highlighting the best of the Australian spirit,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

King Charles, who receives treatment for cancer, will meet researchers Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer to learn about their work on melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The 75-year-old King returned to public duties at the end of April for the first time since the diagnosis.

He would also visit Australia’s science agency, CSIRO, to assess the agency’s efforts to combat bushfires, and meet residents while attending a community barbecue in Western Sydney, the royal statement said.